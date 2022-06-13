Devils Lake Celebrates GED Grads

Erin Wood

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - The Adult Learning Center at Lake Region State College held graduation ceremonies May 25th at Lake Region State College. This year, 43 students met graduation requirements with more than 20 graduates participating in the ceremony.

Many awards were presented during the ceremony including: outstanding achievement and excellent effort.

Adult Learning Centers and satellite sites are open to serve the public who need basic education and secondary education services. Contact each center for specific office hours, registration protocol, services, classes and GED testing schedules as this varies with each Center.

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction receives federal funds under the Workforce Innovation & Opportunities Act, Or WIOA - Title II and state funds (NDCC 15.1-26) to support the operations and free programs of the Adult Learning Centers who serve individuals who:

are at least 16 years of age

are not enrolled in high school

do not have a high school diploma

are mandated by State Law

may lack sufficient mastery of basic educational skills

cannot speak, read, or write the English language.

Services available in each Adult Learning Center include: reading/writing, science, social studies, math, digital literacy skills, English Language acquisition for adults who are unable to read, speak or write English, workplace and career planning and readiness, and GED® preparation and testing.