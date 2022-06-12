Bunads- a piece of history

Devils Lake- These authentic traditional Norwegian Bunads represent various provinces and areas and are always worn to celebrate Norway’s Constitution Day, May 17, 1814 when they adopted their National Constitution.

From left:Bunad from Lom, near Lillehammer, Ringabo, Gudbransdalen, child’s Ringabo, Gudsbransdalen, two adult style bunads, Lundeby, andHedmarken.

Bunads cost well upwards of $10,000 depending on the area, handiwork, and the gold and silvery jewelry purse and silver buckled shoes. The Devils Lake Sons of Norway Heim Lodge members and guests celebrated the Seventeenth of May or Syttende Mai with a cultural program of singing Norwegian songs in English and Norwegian, a Parade of Bunads-Style show, a Norwegian “Quiz Show” and a traditional Klub Dinner, featuring elegant Norwegian desserts and fancy holiday cookies.