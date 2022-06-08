NDSU Extension invites all crop advisors to a crop management field school

Elizabeth Cronin

Devils Lake Daily Journal

Crop advisers are invited to attend North Dakota State University Extension’s annual crop management field school set for Friday, June 24, starting at 9 a.m. at the Carrington Research Extension Center (CREC).

Participants will receive updates on crop pest and soil management recommendations using hands-on training in field demonstration plots and research trials.

“The information received can immediately be used during the balance of the crop season, as well as future years,” says Greg Endres, Extension cropping systems specialist at the CREC. “The program is designed for crop advisers but also will be beneficial for farmers.”

Field sessions include:

Weed identification – Identify about 60 living weed exhibits, plus receive brief reviews on selected weed biology and control.

Herbicide site-of-action – Identify herbicide classes by examining crop and weed injury symptoms.

Corn and late-season wheat disease management – Review identification of Goss’s wilt and wheat foliar and head diseases and management strategies.

Soil – Learn keys to no-till management.

Preregistration is required, and 50 participants will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants will receive reference materials, refreshments and a noon meal. Certified crop advisers will receive four continuing education units in crop pest and soil management.