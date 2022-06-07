Two locals make dean's list at their colleges

DEVILS LAKE -Two Lake Region locals earned high honors at their respective colleges this semester, with both making the dean's list.

Elle Black of Devils Lake, a Junior at Northland College, has been named to the dean's list for outstanding academic performance during the winter 2022 term. To qualify for the dean's list, full-time students must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale with no grade less than a "C." Northland College is a private environmental liberal arts college located in northern Wisconsin.

Kadee Schlenker, of Crary, was named to the University of Sioux Falls' Spring 2022 Dean's List. Schlenker is majoring in Psychology and Radiologic Technology (AA).

Schlenker was among more than 600 students named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List. To qualify, students must earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.