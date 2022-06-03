VFW Auxiliary Announces Illustrating America Art Contest Winners

Candace Berg

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - VFW Auxiliary to Post 756 is excited to announce that Josephine Vetsch, a fourth grader at St. Joseph School in Devils Lake, ND was named the local VFW Auxiliary 756, the District 8, and the State first-place winner of the 2021-2022 Illustrating America Contest. With Vetsch’s poster winning at the State level, it was sent to be judged at the National level. National winners will be announced in July.

Along with Josephine being named the first-place winner, other awards were presented at St. Joseph School. Josie Brekhus was named the second-place winner at the local and the District 8 level, and Ryker Willey was named the third-place winner at the local level. Fourth-grade teacher, Mrs. Joni Wold was also recognized for her outstanding job of fostering values and traditions of patriotism through art for her students.

Representatives from Devils Lake 756, District 8 and State VFW Auxiliaries were in Devils Lake on May 25th to announce the winners and present the awards. Vetsch received a monetary award totaling $75.00, Brekhus received $35.00, and Willey received $10.00.

The contest, now in its third year, rewards the artistic abilities of elementary and middle/junior high school students submitting an original two-dimensional piece of artwork. The contest is designed to promote patriotism and encourage youth to show their patriotism through art. The contest consists of three grade divisions: K-2, 3-5 and 6-8. The state first-place winner in each grade division is forwarded to Auxiliary National Headquarters. There is one National winner in each grade division, with awards for first, second and third place in each grade division. All state winning entries are judged at National Headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri in July and will be displayed at the VFW Auxiliary National Convention scheduled to take place July 16 - 21, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Winners will be notified the week of July 25, 2022.