Celebrating Warwick Graduates

K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal

EDITOR'S NOTE: Closing out this year's graduation celebration is the Warwick High School seniors.  We have enjoyed celebrating the regions graduating classes with you and we look forward to sharing them with you next year! 

Valedictorian - Peyton Azure  

Salutatorian - Khloe Cavanaugh  

Honor Students - Hillary Archambault, Cayden Feather, Genevieve Feather, Shanese Jetty

Other graduates: Jayla Alberts, Skylor Anderson, Dante Baer, Grace Azure, Abigail Cavanaugh, Rylie Cavanaugh, Trayci Dunn, Kylen Guy, Clevelynn Touche, Jocelyn Brown

Class Motto - "We will either find a way or make one."   -Hannibal-

Class Flower - Orange rose

Class colors - Black and white

