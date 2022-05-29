Q&A with Greg Westlind, who is running for reelection as District 15 representative

DEVILS LAKE - Greg Westland has been a servant of North Dakota District 15 for many years. He wants to listen to your problems, maintain your needs and continue to serve this people of this great state for years to come. To do that, he is asking you for your vote this month.

Why did you decide to run for the House of Representatives for District 15?

I was appointed in 2016 by the District 15 Republican Party to replace Representative Curt Hofstad who pasted away suddenly. I completed his term and was encouraged to run for another 4 year term. I enjoy serving the people of Dis.15 and the people in ND and would like to serve 4 more years.

What will be your main goal you wish to accomplish if you were to win the election?

My main goal is to serve the people of Dis. 15 and listen to their concerns and vote according to their needs and concerns of all North Dakota people.

What changes do you see need to made for this district in particular and how do you feel you specifically would be able to accomplish this?

I think District 15 is in good order. We have a good business climate and good commodity prices. At this point I can’t think of any changes that would better Dis. 15. I think there is a very positive attitude in Dis. 15 and the state of ND.

How will your experience working/living in the community prepare you for this potential role?

In the (past) I have served on the Cando school board for nine years and presided as president for six of those years. I have served on the Towner County Medical Center board of directors for sixteen years. I also have served on the Heartiew Rehabilitation centers board located In Bismarck and Cando for the past four years and am currently on the Mountain Lakes Human Service board. This has given me the experience and knowledge to be effective on Human Service committee in the House of Representatives.

What is the main thing you would say you want voters to know before the election June 14?

I will continue to work hard for the people of Dis.15 and ND. It is very important that everyone needs to get out and vote.

If there was one word that describes you, what would that one word be?

That’s difficult! Persistent. I like to get things done for the people of ND.