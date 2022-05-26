What's the buzz in the Lake Region

Do you have a community event you would like to have published in the paper? Please email details to news@devilslakejournal.com. Let us support you.

WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

No Appointments Needed.

1st, 2nd and booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna available.

Lake Region District Health Unit Ramsey County Courthouse - Floor #2, 524 4th Ave. NE

Tuesdays Noon - 4 p.m.

Thursdays 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

(Starting April 1st Thursdays will also be Noon to 4 p.m.)

COVID TESTING

Leevers South Testing Site CLOSED as of April 1st

FREE COVID-19 TESTING by APPOINTMENT ONLY

Must call LRDHU at 662-7016 To Schedule.

UPCOMING COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE LAKE REGION

Summer Reading Program 2022: Oceans of Possibilities Do you have a young reader at home who’s excited for all the books they’re going to read this summer? Then the Summer Reading Program at the Lake Region Public Library is for you! We welcome students heading into grades 1-12 in the fall of 2022 to join us for Oceans of Possibilities from Monday, June 6 through Saturday, July 16. Students will have access to weekly programs and tons of prizes and activities for all six weeks. Ready to register? Stop by the Lake Region Public Library or visit our website at devilslakendlibrary.com to complete a registration form. Registration and participation are free!

June 1- Bookclub- 5:30 pm- Library Book Club discussing May’s book pick, Be Frank With Me by Julia Claiborne Johnson. Stop by and pick up your copy today!

June 2- Crafternoons- Library Tote Bag! Join us anytime from 3-7 pm to take and decorate your own canvas library tote bag. We will provide the bags, fabric paint, ironon transfer sheets, and stencils. While supplies last.

June 4- Fallen Soldier 14K- Devils Lake VFW Post 756 has now taken over the management of the 14K Fallen Soldier event. The 2022 event will be held in Devils Lake on Saturday, June 4th. The registration form will be posted to our website soon!

2022 DEVILS RUN

*Friday June 3rd we have the "Come Back Buddy" band out of Phoenix AZ entertaining at the "Preview Party" of the vehicles to be auctioned. Last year 72% of the vehicles sold and 100% of the memorabilia.

*Saturday June 4th following the parade we have the Elks Band opening at noon with our National Anthem followed by the Canadian National Anthem, they will also entertain while we have lunch in Roosevelt Park.

*Saturday June 4th we have "Come Back Buddy" playing in Roosevelt Park from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM during the steak fry.

*Sunday June 5th we have booked Robby Vee from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM during our "Show and Shine".

21 and under will again share Ball Diamond #1 with vintage tractors and there is no charge for Sunday only entry's. Entry forms, schedule and accommodations info is at www.greaterdakotaclassics.com

The Rotary Cash Raffle is for a total of $10,000. The Grand Prize (first name drawn) is for $5,000, then 1st prize is $2,500, 2nd prize is $1,000, 3rd prize is $750, 4th is $500, and 5th is $250. This will be given away about 2:30 Sunday June 5th at Devils Run, you do not need to be present to win. Tickets are only $20. and limited to 1,500.

Contact is: Nancy London C/O Rotary Club PO Box 12 Devils Lake, 58301 Nancy's cell number is 701-230-9342

June 14 - Annual School Board Election - Districts will vote on a three term to fill board seat currently held by Christy Cichos.

CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR SCHOOL BOARD:

BLAINE VOLK

KRISTI PETERSON

SHERI OLSON

VALORIE CARLSON



June 14- Mayoral Elections- City of Devils Lake elections for Mayor

June 14- City of Devils Lake City Council Elections

June 14- Ramsey County Commission and Sherriff Elections

June 17- 17th annual Bike the Border Bicycle Tour - June 17-19, 2022. The center of this year’s spoke tour is in North Dakota’s Jewel City - Rolla. Registration is open @ Bike the Border Online Registration (bikereg.com) This 3-day 172-mile tour registration cost is $150 and includes tent camping and showers, event t-shirt, tour comforts, and a Sunday lunch. If you want to join us for just a day, registration cost is $75.Event details, including the routes, miles and ascents are available @ www.biketheborder.com. If you want a Bike the Border Jersey, please purchase on the Registration site by 10 MAY. The price is $75.00, and it can be used year after year.

And for educators, you can receive continuing education credits (from VCSU) for the ride. If this is of interest to you, or you know of an educator who may be interested, this is a great deal, so pass this word on. Let us know via email if interested in this. (There is a book to read prior). You can register online until 9 JUNE, but if you want a free event t-shirt, kindly confirm your participation by Registering on or before 10 MAY. If you have any questions, feel free to contact us at any time at biketheborder2020@gmail.com.

June 20- Ramsey County Area Right to Life Meeting- (RCARTL) will meet at 7:00 PM on Monday, June 20th, 2022, at the St. Joseph Parish Center, 501 4th St NE, Devils Lake, ND. RCARTL is a non-profit, non-denominational organization whose mission is to promote respect for every individual human being, born or unborn, disabled, elderly, and those unable to defend themselves. Everyone is welcome to attend. Contact 701.230.2256 for more information.

June 21 - Young Adult Book Club Kickoff and Erin Craig Q&A - at 2:00 and 7:00 pm- New York Times Bestselling Author Erin A. Craig! Join the Lake Region Public Library in-person or virtually as we chat with the author of bestseller House of Salt and Sorrows. 2:00 pm will be a general Q&A session, and 7:00 pm will be the kickoff to the new Young Adult Book Club at the Lake Region Public Library. This event is free to the public! Keep an eye out on our website and social media for more details.

September 17- 5th annual Lake Region Out of the Darkness Walk - the walk will held from 10:00 am - noon with registration beginning at 9:15. Go to afsp.org/devilslake to pre-register. Questions? Call Theresa at 701-662-4790.

ONGOING EVENTS HAPPENING IN THE LAKE REGION

Alzheimer’s Association will be offering an in-person caregiver support group. This group will meet on the 3rd Tuesday of each month from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. (CST) at the Lake Region Heritage Center, 502 4th St NE, Devils Lake, ND. The support group is free and open to all caregivers of an individual with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. Registration is required. Call 1.800.272.3900 or visit, www.communityresourcefinder.org to register for the support group

American Legion Tim Running Post 24 meets on the first Thursday of every month at the VFW. Meeting time is 7:00 PM.

American Association of University Women, Devils Lake Branch, meets every third Thursday of the month at varying locations at 7 p.m. This meeting is open to men and women with associate degrees or higher. For more information on the meetings call 662-3925.

Brain Injury Support Group meets every second Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at St. Olaf Church. For more information contact 701-317-4172 or 701-739-6912.

Crofton Lodge #3, IOOF meets Wednesday evening at 8:00 pm at the Crofton Lodge Hall.

Devils Lake Alcoholics Anonymous meetings will be held at the following locations: Theses meetings are held in non-smoking facilities.

Tuesday - Lake Region AA meeting - 8 p.m. - 313 3rd St NE, 8 p.m.

Friday Night AA meeting – 7 p.m. - 313 3rd St NE - Hope Center

Friday Night Serenity Al Anon - 7 p.m. - 313 3rd St NE - Hope Center

Devils Lake Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday night at 7 PM. with a meal at 6 PM. downstairs at the Methodist Church at 601 5th St. NE. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ based 12 step recovery program for anyone with a hurt hang up or habit. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 701 351-9108 or 701 739-9019.

Homeschool Enrichment Day- Tuesdays at Bethel Church, 1312 Walnut Street East. 1:45-4:45 p.m. Group Activities for birth to grade 12 include: Choirs, Art, Gym Activities. Call (701)738-9946 or Like “Lake Region Homeschool Group” on Facebook.

Memory Loss Support Group - Devils Lake, ND - Minnesota / North Dakota Alzheimer's Association meets every 3rd Tuesday of each month from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM CDT beginning September 2021. The in person support group will be held at the Lake Region Heritage Center, 502 4th St. NE, Devils Lake. This support groups create a safe, confidential, supportive environment or community and a chance for participants to develop informal mutual support and social relationships. They also educate and inform participants about dementia and help participants develop methods and skills to solve problems. 24/7 Helpline: (800) 272-3900.

Moms' Chat offers encouragement & educational helps for Home Educating Moms meeting the fourth Monday evening of each month (except December) from 7 - 9 p.m. at the Pizza Ranch in Devils Lake. For more information: (701)739-9946.

Prayer Shawl Knitting and Crocheting Group meets on the second & fourth Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Westminster Presbyterian Church-501 5th Street. Everyone is welcome. For more information call Jean 395-4495 or Cindy 351-7830.

Preschool Story Time at Lake Region Library:There will be NO Preschool Story Time for the month of May while the library gears up for the Summer Reading Program. Please contact the library for more information. Tuesdays from 11:00 -11:45 am and Wednesday from 9:30- 10:15 am. Suggested ages: 3-5. Younger children are welcomed. Must be accompanied by an adult. Story time will consist of a variety of songs, finger plays, stories, projects, and time to explore. Each week’s activities will vary depending on the theme for the week.

S.O.S., Survivors of Suicide support group will be meeting the second Tuesday of each month. If you are interested, please contact Linda at 350-2481 or Theresa at 662-4790 for meeting times and place.

TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday Evening at 5:45 p.m., with a weigh in a 5:30 p.m. at Bethel Church, 1312 Walnut St. East. There is a $32 annual membership meeting which includes a subscription to the TOPS Magazine. Your first meeting is free. $1 weekly dues for prizes, charms, awards, etc. For more information, email devilslaketops@gmail.com.

VFW Auxiliary meets the third Monday of each month at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Building, 314 3rd Ave. NE at 7 p.m. For more information call 662-4117

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

Devils Lake Transit’s hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Open to all ages, cost is $3 per one way ride. Rides to Grand Forks are provided by Devils Lake Transit on the first Monday, second Tuesday, third Wednesday and fourth Thursday of each month. New routes include Starkweather and Hampden the first Wednesday, and Lawton Edmore and Brocket on the third Monday of each month. (If day falls on a Holiday, they do not reschedule.) Call 662-5061 to schedule a ride or for more information.

WHAT'S ON THE SHELF AT THE PUBLIC LIBRARY

New Arrivals at the Lake Region Public Library

Every Cloak Rolled in Blood- James Lee Burke

Sound of Darkness- Heather Graham

Robert B. Parker’s Revenge Tour- Mike Lupica

Omega Rules- Eric Van Lustbader

Two Nights in Lisbon- Chris Pavone

Nightwork- Nora Roberts

The Ultimate Quest- James Patterson