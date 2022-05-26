Tate Topa Tribal School 21 Century Learners travel the world in their local classroom

Local students take learning to whole new level with unique classroom activities

FOR TOTTEN- It has been an event like no other for the Tate Topa Tribal School 21St Century Learners who recently went on a learning expedition that took them around the world.

According to the school, the students studied about other cultures and how they celebrate their country’s culture, finishing the year in France with a special project that involved making crepes as well as formulating their own business.

"To end the year, our students designed a food truck utilizing locally sourced items," Sandi Johnson, an employee with the school said. "They made a business plan and had to create a floor plan, menu, and advertising, then construct a food truck into a model."

Johnson said partnerships from 4-H, and Food Distribution provided a guest speaker, Le’ Cordon Bleu chef Esther Donohue and her food truck Sweet Prairie Food and Chocolates, who provided some samples from her truck including Bison smash burgers, CBR fries, and French beignets.

"Esther and her husband Daniel are ranchers, she is a teacher in Warwick, a past 4-H leader as well a business owner," Johnson said. "She came and offered feedback on the students designs and offered some suggestions to make this a sustainable business."