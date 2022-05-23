Educators get chance to enhance classroom engagement through summer workshop

Sandy Hageness

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

BOTTINEAU – Put some steam into your STEM classes this summer with a professional development workshop for educators. The Teach Science Through Art workshop is a fun and fast-paced workshop with hands-on activities on Dakota College Campus from June 14-15, 2022.

Educators will receive classroom discussion and curriculum integration they can take back to their classrooms. According to Sherry Niesar, workshop instructor, “No one will sit still, we will always be engaged in an activity or collaboration. We will explore wildlife species, ecosystems, habitats, endangered species, the use of electronic journaling, soil science, and some botany.” Workshop participants will have the opportunity to experiment with different media including clay, water media, pastel, and colored pencil. Some of the lessons will be soil painting, fish printing, wildlife, and botanical illustration, bookmaking, and watercolor methods. No previous art experience is required. The workshop is suitable for educators teaching K-12 with graduate credit available.

Sherry Niesar is a curriculum specialist with the North Dakota Game & Fish Department and an online recreation management program instructor with Dakota College at Bottineau. Niesar visits school classrooms around the state speaking about wildlife and North Dakota habitats. In addition, she provides teacher training on the North Dakota Habitats program sponsored by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

Educators interested in this workshop may contact Sherry Nieser for additional information. Sherry.niesar@dakotacollege.edu or 701-527-3714.