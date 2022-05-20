Devils Lake natives makes SNHU Winter 2022 President's List

Devils Lake-- Southern New Hampshire University recently released the Winter semester President's list which honors students who have gone a step above to achieve academic success over the course of the year.

Achieving two coveted spots on that list were Devils Lakes very own Amy Everson and Alisha Ehnert.

To make this list, full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms (EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6).

"On behalf of Devils Lake Daily Journal I would like to congratulate Amy and Alisha for their academic success over the course of their college careers," K. William Boyer, Managing Editor of the Devils Lake Daily Journal said.