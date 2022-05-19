Lake Region College Art Show

Erin Wood

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Lake Region State College held its annual art show reception May 4th in the Paul Hoghaug Library on the LRSC Campus.

Various pieces of student artwork were displayed in numerous categories.

In Soft Sculpture/Silk Painting awards were given to:

• Amie Kjorsvick (1)

• Kalli Rhoton (1)

• Tizianna Huizi (2)

• Natasha Lesmann (2)

• Jade Erickstad (3)

• Marta Lopez (3)

In Ceramics awards were given to:

• Madeleine Stefonowicz (1)

• Lexi Telehey (1)

• Nicole Hettwer (2)

• Grace Scherr (2)

• Tyler Lee (3)

• Sierra Maine (3)

In Pen and Ink awards were given to:

• Rachel Fritz (1)

• Madisen Steinley (1)

• Sierra Tandeski (2)

• D’Marco Chavez (2)

• Clarence Daniels (3)

• Gavin Eback (3)

In Rug Punch awards were given to:

• Jade Erickstad (1)

• Kalli Rhoton (2)

• Erin Sondrol (3)

In the Miscellaneous or Other category awards were given to:

• Anastasia Khodanovich (1)

• Haley Buchli (2)

• Jozey Goodall (3)