Leevers Food honored with Public Hero Award by LRDHU

DEVILS LAKE - Community spirit was in abundance this month as many organizations participated in outreach events or made charitable donations to help the community at large.

The Lake Region District Health Unit took to the community to participate in another community focused activity. On May 3, LRDHU visited Leevers Food to present them with the Public Health Hero Award for the use of the Leevers South location during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to LRDHU, as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded quickly, public health put plans into action.

"Allen McKay, LRDHU Administrator inquired about the use their parking lot [of Leevers South]," Kim Homan, Public Information Officer for LRDHU said. "Mr. Highland agreed to let LRDHU, along with the North Dakota National Guard to set up drive through COVID-19 testing through Leevers South parking lot at the intersection of Highways 2 and 20."

Homan said when temperatures dropped Leevers accomodated LRDHU and allowed them to move the testing indoors the building of the former grocery store. The prime location and convenient parking was key for the heath unit asking for that location for ease of access to the public.

"The space was perfect for public health," Homan said. "We were able to leave the testing lanes, tables, equipment and supplies all set up. It was spacious enough to allow for social distancing."

Homan said the the community complimented the COVID-19 testing team on how smooth the set-up worked and how fast they could get in and out.

"We never guessed that we would occupy Leevers South for two years," she said. "Their generosity really made our lives easier during this difficult and challenging time."

Thanks to Leever's generosity, Homan said they were able to provide free, convenient testing to Devils Lake & surrounding communities.

Homan said as they continue to adjust to the aftermath created by this virus, they also wished to express their gratitude to everyone that showed us patience, support and kindness.