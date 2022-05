Graduation is May 29th at 1 pm at the Lakota Community Center

Honor Students are:

Isaak Anthony

Hollie Emory

Nora Johnson

Erik Koski

Abigail Larson

Karson Matejcek

Cadence Schwind

Jack Steffan

Class motto: “If you have a dream, chase it because the dream won’t chase you back.”

Class colors: Light Pink, Navy, Gold

Class flower: Marigold