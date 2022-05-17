Election day is approaching

Are you ready to vote?

It is our hope that before the election on June 14 we are able to provide you with all the information you will need to make an informed decision for voting in this election.

Before the day of the election, here are some things to remember:

Make sure your voter registration is up to date. If you change your name, address or political party affiliation you will need to update your voter registration.

Requirements to vote:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be an North Dakota resident.

Be at least 18 years old Election Day.

Have a valid forms of ID which could include: ND driver's license or ID card/ valid Out-of-state driver's license or non-driver ID card/ U.S. passport/ U.S. military or veteran ID/ ID card issued by an employer/ Student ID issued by Iowa high school or college/ Tribal ID

(If your ID doesn't contain your current address, you must provide another document that contains your name and address.)

Valid proof of residency which could include: Residential lease/ Utility or cellphone bill/ Bank statement/ Paycheck/ Government check or other government document/ Property tax statement

Vote by Mail and how it works

Ballots are voted on at home and either mail back or hand delivered to the county auditor’s office. Ballots are available 40 days before election and can be returned any time but no later than the day before election or post marked the day before election.

Pre-filled application are mailed to all active voters living within Ramsey County. Applications should be reviewed to make sure all information is correct – select the election you are wanting to vote in (June, November or all statewide) – provided a daytime phone number - check which type of id (driver’s license, etc.) - sign and date. Return to the Auditor’s office using the envelope provided.

Once the Auditor’s office receives the application & verifies that all information is filled in correctly – a ballot will be mailed.

The voter will then vote on the ballot at their convenience and return the voted ballot to the County Auditor’s office either through the mail or in person anytime before Election Day.

When the ballot is returned to the Auditor’s office, they match the signature on the ballot envelope with the signature on the application and it is filed for counting on Election Day.

On Election Day, the vote by mail board counts the returned absentee ballots. Ballots are in secrecy envelopes inside the return envelopes, so never do those opening the envelopes with the voter’s name on it see the voted ballot itself.

In Person Voting

Voting takes place at the Ramsey County Memorial Building.

The Ramsey County Memorial Building, 524 4th Ave NE, Devils Lake, ND is the only voting location on Election Day with voting hours from 8:00 A.M. TO 7:00 P.M.

Elections will take place on June 14.