Oink, Oink! Horizon holds first piggie bank pageant

DEVILS LAKE - If you think you saw every piggie bank in the world, think again because Devils Lake's local Horizon Financial Bank is holding their first ever piggie pageant featuring nothing but locally made piggie banks.

Teaming up with Mrs. Shomento’s 3rd grade class from Sweetwater Elementary School, the bank went to visit the class and read them a story called “ the story of the original piggie bank” and talked to the kids about the importance of savings their bucks.

Sami J Lindenberg, bookkeeper for the bank, said they also donated the book to the classroom library and explained the rules of the pageant to the kids and left them to the paint their pigs!

The bank is inviting everyone from the community to come vote for their favorite pig. Voting is anonymous and can be done by stopping into the bank.

"Each piggie contestant lined up for viewing and sporting their contestant number," Lidenburg said. "We have 17 beautiful piggies competing for the title of prettiest piggie!"

Voting will go through Friday May 20th. You can also vote by going to horizon financial banks facebook page and commenting your favorite piggies number under the post!! After the pageant is over the piggies will be returned to the students take home and keep.