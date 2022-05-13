Student nurses support Lake Region UAS Team

Erin Wood

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - The community of Devils Lake is rich with people who have a drive to give back and that community spirit.

One of these community groups is called the Lake Region State College’s Student Nurse Association – Associate Degree Nurse cohort who recently got into the giving spirit when they donated $2,500 to the local Lake Region UAS Team to help them assist in the purchase of a new drone that Lake Region UAS will use indoors. The drone, called Skydio 2+, runs around $5,000.

“We have been hard at work raising funds for our SNO group. Our donation gives this great organization half the amount they will need to purchase this drone,” said Rachel Trzpuc, president of the ADN class here on campus.

The Student Nurse Organization supports various needs in the region and enjoys the experience of giving back.

“It was such a great experience to work with and learn about what the UAS team does for the Lake Region and surrounding areas. Being able to support this team will open doors for many forms of surveillance, searching and safety,” Plemel said.