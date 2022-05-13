Q&A with Jason Pierce, who is running for city commissioner of Devils Lake

K. William Boyer and John B. Crane

DEVILS LAKE - Jason Pierce is a familiar presence in Devils Lake, a veteran, husband and proud dad to five great kids, and he would like your vote for Devils Lake City Commission.

Pierce moved to Devils Lake in 2005. He is a retired veteran with a combined 20 years of service in the U.S. Air Force, PA Air National Guard, and ND Army National Guard. Currently he works at Camp Grafton as a Civilian Contractor and as a DJ on KZZY. He deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2008 to 2009.

"Throughout my career, I have seen the best and worst in people," he said. "I have seen success and failure. But, through it all I learned that you can make a difference with common sense, communication, understanding, compassion and the willingness to work together."

Elections for this office will be on June 14.

Why did you decide to run for office?

The main defining reason was [that] myself and a lot of people are unhappy with the way things have been going in the city and the decisions that have been made, and I wanted to be one of those people that tried to fix the problem and not just be the one that complains about it.

What will be your main goal you wish to accomplish as city commissioner?

Common sense answers and common-sense decisions with the moneys that are spent. Making sure that they’re going to benefit the people. Anything that happens benefits the people of the city.

How will your experience working/living in the community prepare you for this potential role?

My experience within the city itself, there is not a lot of experience with that. But my experience with my time in the military has taught me common sense. Thinking things through before decisions are made and not jumping at in making the first decision is always the best. Actually, sit and research it and understand what you are deciding to do.

What is your overall campaign message to voters?

The people of the city need to realize that it’s their city, [and] it’s their choice. That’s my motto for my election. The people of the city can make the choice of what they want. They can make the decisions on how their city is run.

What is one word that describes you?

I’m honest. I don’t beat around the bush. I don’t lie. I tell you the truth, whether it is what you want to hear or not, it’s going to be the truth. I am not going to beat around the bush on anything.

