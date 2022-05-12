Firebirds make another impression on Carrington fields

Devils Lake - The Firebirds took to the track again this week making another impressive show when they took to the field in Carrington.

According to the Boy's coach Dan Tuhy, the meet was another great event, despite fighting 30 to 40 MPH wind gusts of wind with lots of PRs and 2 more state qualifying events on the Boys side of the team.

A spotlight for the event was runner Aiden Bryce Volk who qualified in the 300 meter hurdles and the 200 meter dash. Aiden is now qualified for 3 events so far!

Lake Region State Baseball continues commitment to preparing players for next step

Here are some snapshots of the great event!