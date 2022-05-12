Q&A with Shane Hamre who is running for mayor of Devils Lake

K. William Boyer and John B. Crane

DEVILS LAKE — Shane Hamre is no stranger around town, currently serving as a city commissioner. After serving the city in his current role, he is requesting the city consider him in a new role, that of your city mayor.

Hamre currently manages Hamre Seed Cleaning Inc. until July 1 when he will finish acquiring full ownership. He grew up in Hampden which he describes as a "great little community of approximately 128 at that time."

Hamre graduated from Starkweather Public High School in 2000 and attended Lake Region State College until 2001. He graduated from Northland Community and Technology College with an AAS in Fire Science and Technology. He also obtained an AAS in Paramedicine through FM Ambulance and Bismarck State College.

Hamre worked for the city of Devils Lake with Shade tree and Little Caesars till 2001. and with the NDDOT as a surveyor till 2004. He has also worked for Lake Region Ambulance. Since 2008 Hamre has been taking over the family business. Throughout the years he has volunteered for church groups, various committees, as well serving with the Devils Lake Volunteer Fire Department for 18 years. Currently, he serves as the secretary for Devils Lake Chapter of Fishing Has no Boundaries.

Elections for this office will be on June 14.

"If you ask any customer, I am not afraid of doing what needs to be done, help out, or put in countless hours where it will benefit getting a project or job accomplished," he said.

Why did you decide to run for office?

​I decided to run for office to help the community, attract new businesses, grow current businesses, work with private businesses ​and the community as a team to get activities here for the kids. Attractions and reasons to have families look at moving to or staying in Devils Lake. To bring the mindset back that we are elected by the people of this community. Bring an open transparent commission to the community.

What will be your main goal you wish to accomplish as mayor?

​My main goal is to better the community. It is a broad statement, but everything that gets accomplished betters the community.

What changes do you believe could be made in Devils Lake to make it better economically and how as mayor would you work toward accomplishing those changes?

​Bringing in new businesses and continuing to support the local businesses that support this great community. We would always love to have a home run or grand slam when it comes to a business coming to Devils Lake. We need to work on base hits. With each base hit we get; we are closer to that home run. Housing to get any business we need median income housing. We do not have enough workforce to support all the business. So, we will have to recruit from outside.

How will your experience working/living in the community prepare you for a potential role as mayor?

​Currently, I sit on the commission as a commissioner, so I have experience in this area to help me hit the ground running right away. Living in the community I get to meet such awesome people from all walks of life, gives me the opportunity to sit and visit with them. Hear their concerns, comments, and praise for the community. My work experience will bring a fiscally responsible mindset to the mayor position. We need to run this like a business, we must remember we are spending taxpayers' dollars.

What is your overall campaign message to voters?

​Time for change. We have a great community and community members. We all need to work together to move Devils Lake into the future for our children, our community. Let's plant the seed of the tree that our future generations will get to enjoy for years to come. It starts with us, It starts June 14, 2022. Vote Hamre.

What is one word that describes you?

​Family.

