Derek Kitchens awarded Scholarship by FCCU

Tanner Lunzman, FCCU

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE -- First Community Credit Union (FCCU) proudly announces it will be awarding a record $62,000 in college scholarships this year. FCCU will award 32 graduating high school seniors with college scholarships, the highest number of scholarships FCCU has given out in one year.

Derek Kitchens, of Devils Lake High School, is a recipient of a multi-year scholarship to Lake Region State College.

FCCU and its Board of Directors are honored to provide 12 multi-year scholarships valued at $2,000 or $4,000 to the following students to use toward their college academia: McKenzie Haas of Napoleon, Payton Feist of Kintyre, Derek Kitchens of Devils Lake, Kayla Reimers of Jamestown, Louisa Kuhnley of Bismarck, Abigail Reich of Medina, Olivia Evanson of Moorhead, Sam Case of Moorhead, Owen Wilmar of Moorhead, Austin Rygg of Northwood, Isabelle Haring of Oakes and Savanna Bader of Lehr.

In addition, we are honored to provide 20 other single-year $1,000 scholarships to the following students: Emma Stueve of Fargo, Brianna Borgen of Fargo, Katelyn Trumbauer of Jamestown, Hannah Murchie of Jamestown, Maddy Orr of Ypsilanti, Josie Dallman of Lehr, Karson Matejcek of Brocket, Jakob Weippert of Bismarck, Tallin Schafer of Lidgerwood, Annika Nelson of Milnor, Megan Larson of Northwood, Samantha Hermes of Oakes, David Schmitz of Oakes, Teagan Bauer of Bismarck, Brooke Haas of Bismarck, Ali Moses of Thompson, Shaiah Lunday of Belcourt, Brinklyn Johnson of Valley City, Kylie Storo of Wahpeton and Seth Wolf of Wishek.

“FCCU would like to extend our congratulations to the 32 winners of the 2022 First Community Credit Union Scholarship Foundation Program. We were delighted to see such a large number of applications and are proud to be able to provide a record $62,000 in scholarships this year,” said Steve Schmitz, CEO of First Community Credit Union. “Best of luck to all our graduates in your future endeavors.”

Over the past 25 years, FCCU has given out more than $600,000 in scholarships. The Board of Directors recognizes the importance of young people receiving a good education and wants to encourage young people to do their best. FCCU continues to do its part in providing incentives to help students reach their full potential. In 2014, First Community Credit Union created a program that supports our dedication to area communities by reinvesting in youth. FCCU donated $1 million into a scholarship foundation to provide additional scholarship dollars to graduating high school students. The earnings from the foundation go to fund scholarship opportunities for members of the Credit Union for years to come.

During its 83-year history, First Community Credit Union has grown to be North Dakota’s largest Credit Union. As a credit union, FCCU is owned by its members. This is different than other financial institutions which are owned by a select group of stockholders. The Credit Union's profits are returned to the members in the form of better services, accounts, and favorable rates on savings and loans.