Community Shout Out: Celebrate our school employees one final time!

Devils Lake - Devils Lake would like to give a big shout out to the school district's employee's of the quarter as the school year reaches its final days.

Let's give a shout out to DLHS Tyler Marquart who is the Teacher of the Quarter and Minnie H Custodian Wayne Eback who is the Classified Employee of the Quarter.

On Behalf of the Devils Lake Daily Journal, thank you for all you do!

Kay Schwab (First Community Credit Union), Tyler Marquart (DLHS social studies), Ryan Hanson (DLHS principal)

Kim Krogfoss (Minnie H principal). Wayne Eback (Minnie H custodian), Patricia Bennett (First Community Credit Union)