Community Shout Out: 4-H livestock showmanship

DEVILS LAKE - Ramsey County brought our ranchers, farmers and agricultural enthusiasts together last month when the local 4-H hosted a livestock showmanship clinic at Lake Region Livestock in the county.

NDSU had extension specialists and agents who provided breakout sessions for the 4-H members, teaching techniques that will be utilized as 4-H members work in their 4-H livestock project area and prepare for the upcoming showing season, local achievement day livestock shows and the North Dakota State Fair.

"We extend a special thank you to Lake Region Livestock for opening their doors to the 4-H members and their families to hold this workshop," Cindy Olson 4-H Program Asst & Administrative Asst, NDSU Extension/Ramsey County said.

The county extension said the event brought members from six different counties providing opportunities to learn showmanship tips and specific livestock care of beef, swine, sheep, goats, horses, poultry and rabbits.