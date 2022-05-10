Give your cans to the scouts

DEVILS LAKE - Devils Lake Scout Pack 28 dedicates itself to serving the community and helping those in needs, assisting with worthy causes.

This week the scouts will be collecting non-perishable food items. Door hangers will be distributed around the city by scouts, parents and families.

The food items will collected this Saturday morning, after 9am. Andy Wakeford, scoutmaster, aks that you please bag or box and leave items on your front step or front door for scouts to pick up. If items can’t be left at your home this weekend, feel free to drop your items off at The Hope Center or Gate City Bank.