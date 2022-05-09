Ramsey County 4-H holds county arts & clothing revue

Cindy Olson, Ramsey County 4-H

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Ramsey County 4-H recently held their annual county 4-H communication arts and clothing revue contests.

In the county 21 4-H members participated in the clothing revue and 24 participated in the communication arts contest.

According to the 4-H, revue participants are judged on their knowledge of care, cost, construction, diversity of the garment they choose, personal appearance and presentation of the garment on the 4-H member.

Participants in the cloverbud (5-7 year olds) division included:

Ellie Dimmler

Daphne Leiphon

Adalynn Mayfield

Charlie Bischof

Harper Eversvik

Nevaeh Eversvik

Braxton Nelson

Sofia Broyles

Lydia Volk

All cloverbuds received a participation award.

The pre-teen division results included co-grand champions to Max Volk and Ty Volk; co-reserve champions to Aubrey Kosmatka and Samantha Broyles; receiving blue ribbons were Scarlett Leiphon, Talia Laite, Paisley Schmid, Slaid Helen Schmid, Ryan Bischof and Liam Nelson. The teen division included grand champion Mathea Nelson and reserve champion Camilynne Walters.

Communication Arts participants included: grand champion junior team demonstration Talia Laite and Scarlett Leiphon and reserve champion junior team interpretive reading Samuel and Isaac Wegener. In the junior individual category: Maeve Young received grand champion. Cast Davis was the reserve champion winner and Ryan Bischof received a blue ribbon. Senior team interpretive reading grand champion was Sawyer Wilhelmi and Katie Erickstad; reserve champion was Anna and Judah Young and a blue ribbon to Elijah and Daniel Wegener. Senior individual interpretive reading grand champion was awarded to Wyatt Wilhelmi. Grand champion senior electronic presentation was awarded to Lauren Stiven and senior speech grand champion to Mathea Nelson. Participating in the cloverbud section of communication arts included Ellie Dimmler, Collyns Schlieve, Charlie Bischof, Adalynn Mayfield, Braxton Nelson, Rebecca Wegener, Ezri Davis and Eli Davis. Cloverbuds were awarded participation awards.

Clothing revue participants have the opportunity to move on to the state competition during the North Dakota State Fair and communication arts participants have the opportunity to move on to the district competition in June.