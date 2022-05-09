Go runners go, firebirds track makes state even in bitter cold

DEVILS LAKE - The Firebirds took to the field in Fargo last Monday as they went head to head with Fargo.

Dan Tuhy, coach for the boy's team said despite the cold conditions, feels like his team did a fantastic job battling the elements!

"When you look at our performances, you will see that 80% of our boys either PR'd (personal record) or SR'd (season record) and we had 2 boys qualify for state," Tuhy said. "My goal as a coach is to get my athletes to perform their best each meet. My next goal is to get as many athletes to the state meet as possible."

Tuhy said runners Aiden Bryce Volk qualify for state in the 400 meter dash, and Brady Goss qualify in the 1600 meter run.

"These guys work hard every day in practice, and to see the excitement and relief in their faces when they achieve their goals is the best part of my job," he said.

Looking back at how he feels the team has done so far this season, the boy's coach said he is proud of the resilience the boys have shown through the unpleasant indoor practices, noting that the team has only been able to have four outdoor practices and two outdoor meets due to the weather.

For the future, Tuhy said he is looking forward to qualifying more boys for state and said the team is very close to making that goal in a few more events.

Looking at things from the sidelines, local Devils Lake community member and track and field enthusiast Lori Stubbe was also at the event and said the firebirds put on another fantastic performance, despite the, "bitter" cold.

"I’m not sure how all of the athletes could stand it but it sounds like they did well despite the cool temps and breeze," Stubbe said in a post on her Facebook page. "I left after the 800 with 4 or 5 events still left on the schedule as I could no longer feel my fingers."

Despite not being able to make it for the entire event Stubbe captured some great moments she said she had to share with the community.