Gage Hockstedler gets $20k for John Deere Tech program

Carrie Huwe

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE – Gage Hockstedler has enrolled in the John Deere Tech Degree program at North Dakota State College of Science, with a sponsorship from Leading Edge Equipment in Devils Lake.

A Scholarship Celebration was held at Leading Edge Equipment welcoming Gage into the program. Gage graduates from Marshal County Central High School this spring.

Gage will receive $20,000 in scholarships provided by Leading Edge Equipment, ND Career Builders, Devils Lake Economic Development and the Pioneer Equipment Dealers Association. He’ll also receive over $15,000 in tuition reimbursement after graduation, resulting in 100% coverage of the cost of tuition, fees, room, board, books and supplies.

Students in the John Deere Tech Degree program receive state-of-the-art technical training through a combination of classroom instruction, hands-on lab training and supervised work experience at the dealership. After graduation, Gage will join Leading Edge Equipment as a full-time Service Technician.

“We’re looking forward to Gage joining the Leading Edge team,” said Blaine Rau, Service Manager. “Students in this program get a great education and a quick start to their career.”

Leading Edge Equipment is a family-owned John Deere dealership with locations in Michigan, Devils Lake, Hampden and Carrington, ND