Devils Lake community supports school prom

Tammy Meyer

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Over 65 Devils Lake businesses and organizations came together to support the annual post prom party. This is the 23rd year for a party that promotes a safe and fun atmosphere and allows students to win great prizes as well. This year the theme was “carnival". Activities included wipeout, darts boards, pool tables, corn hole, Plinko, miniature golf, and human-sized Hungry Hippo and foosball games. Food tents also served many carnival-style treats, such as pizza, doughnuts, Italian sodas, nachos, and chicken wings.

Each year all juniors, seniors, and their dates are invited to attend this event. It is free of charge and allows the students time to hang out with friends, relax after a long day of prom, and enjoy activities they wouldn’t normally experience. The food is also a bonus, the prom goers are starving after a night of dancing.

“Post Prom is truly a community effort," says Elisa Christensen, event co-chair. A group of 5 - 10 parent-volunteers get together to organize the event each year. Additional volunteers are secured to chaperone, set up, take down, and clean up the Burdick Arena. Helpers also serve food, check students in and out, and announce and hand out prizes at the end.

Prizes this year included gift cards to many Devils Lake business, televisions, computers and other electronics, dorm fridges, and games, all funded by local donations. The drawings are held at the end of the night to entice students to stay the whole night.

“Post Prom was my favorite part of the day,” said one student participant. “The games and food were awesome,” said another. A third student mentioned the need for more pool tables and dart boards.

Organizers for the event cannot thank the community enough. “The support the community gives is overwhelming. Devils Lake has gone through some tough times these last two years, and our local businesses have taken a hit. For everyone to come together and support a safe, student-friendly event is an example of the care these businesses provide to our community,” says Tammy Meyer, a Post Prom committee member.