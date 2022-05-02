Devils Lake teen earns spot in national competition, school throws fundraiser in support

DEVILS LAKE - Sometimes young locals do extraordinary things that place them as the phrase goes, "a cut above the rest." Recently one local teen earned that distinction.

Devils Lake High's very own Zyler Cavanaugh placed 3rd in the Introduction to Information Technology event at the FBLA State Leadership Conference. This placement means that Zyler has qualified for the National Leadership Conference in Chicago this summer.

"As a freshman, Zyler is more than excited for this opportunity," Nicole Anderson, Devils Lake FBLA Advisor said.

Anderson said the entire cost for Cavanaugh's trip will be covered by the Cankdeska Community College.

" I had no idea that we would receive such a wonderful gift from Cankdeska," she said.

Anderson originally had the idea to hold a fundraiser to help defer costs for Cavanaugh's trip. Now she says, she still likes the idea of going ahead with a fundraiser to help raise funds for the local organization. the local FBLA will be partnering with the local Taco John’s for their “Crunch for a Cause” fundraiser which will be held on May 5, which coincidently is also is Cinco de Mayo! The fundraiser is from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and those who order must state it’s for the FBLA when they order.

Anderson said she and the entire FBLS team would appreciate the entire community coming to help support and contributing to helping send Zyler to this conference.