Unlimited Cheer getting fired up for upcoming competition season!

DEVILS LAKE - The local cheer squad is ready to take to the field and give a pep shout out to the local teams and they are inviting any newcomers interested in cheering to join them. But Haylie Wiberg, coach of the squad said individuals better hurry cause time is running out.

According to Wiberg, registrations for Unlimited Chee are due by this Friday, May 6.

Unlimited Cheer is a cheerleading and tumbling gym that offers All Star Competition Cheer with two competitive divisions: Elite and Prep.

"Elite teams practice from August to March and go to multiple competitions and performances," she said. "Prep teams practice from September-January and go to 2-3 competitions and have 1 or 2 performances with less commitment than Elite teams."

For more information on teams and other programs, you can visit unlimitedcheernd.com. To get your athlete registered, please email info@unlimitedathleticsnd.com.