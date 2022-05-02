Devils lake says good bye to Bill Heisler

Stacey Heggen

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Devils Lake Cars would like to thank Sales Coach Bill Heisler for 15 amazing years of hard work, and dedication to helping people find their next nicer, newer car at Lake Chevrolet Buick GMC.

When Bill started working in the car business as a salesperson at New Rockford Chevrolet in 1999, there was not much technology in vehicles and buying a vehicle on the internet was something that salespeople only joked about. Most of the sales were a result of people coming on to the lot or because they knew your name and they’d pick up the phone to call. For Bill, that part really hasn’t changed- many of his customers are still the same or from the same family! Over his years in the business, Bill has seen the industry transform from pen and paper to fully digital.

Bill had a memorable customer in his first week of sales that left a lasting impression and became a lifelong customer. “I was asked to call a customer and go through the deal with him. Well, he told my boss to never have me call him again. I did anyway, sold the vehicle to him, and now he’s become a very good friend and him and his family have bought many vehicles from me over the past few decades.”

Bill’s hard work and determination in the midst of challenging obstacles like inventory shortages and a global pandemic helped him earn the first ever “Coach’s Choice Coach of the Year” in 2020 because of his leadership, initiative, and perseverance. Bill takes a great deal of pride in what he does, something that his customers and coworkers know very well.

Wayne Brandt, General Manager of Lake Chevy said, “I've considered it a pleasure working with Bill. What I can tell you about Bill, is his work ethic never varied. He gave 100% every day and took pride in doing his best and being the best at what he does. Thank you Bill!”

Bill enjoys most the people that he gets to meet and work with, stating that he is thankful for all of the customers that have become friends. He said that he hopes to pass his love and passion of the car business onto the newer team members at Devils Lake Cars.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with Bill over the last 15 years,” said Renard Bergstrom, President of Devils Lake Cars. “He’s had a tremendous impact on Lake Chevrolet and our entire company which will extend well into the future. Thank you for 15 years of hard work, Bill!”

“I want to thank my family for all of the support over the years, as this job can be demanding at times.” Heisler said.

Bill and his wife LeAnn just celebrated their 37th anniversary. They have 3 children and 5 grandchildren: Natae (daughter) and husband Matt have Mason, Parker, and Haddie; Nevon (son) and his wife Meghan have Brayden and Maddie, and Denton (son).

“LeAnn and I look forward to getting to events for the grandkids, traveling together, and lots of hunting and fishing," he said.