Ramsey County takes first place in 2022 4-H State Air Rifle Championship

Elizabeth Cronin

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Ramsey County teams took first place in all three divisions of the 2022 4-H State Air Rifle Championships, which were held in Devils Lake, North Dakota.

Youth ages 8-18 competed in three age divisions. Youth ages 8-10 years were beginners, ages 11-13 were in the junior division and ages 14-18 were in the senior division. The competition was limited to sporter class air rifles.

Beginners participated in a 60-shot bench rest competition at a 10-meter target for a possible score of 600 in the event. The junior and senior teams competed in a three-position, (prone, kneeling and standing) event, performing 20 shots at 10 meters in each position for a potential score of 600. Senior-age division participants competed to qualify for the 2022 4-H National Invitational Match in Grand Island, Nebraska.

The Ramsey County senior team of Hannah Vaagen, Casia Steinhaus and Isaac Vaagen scored 1,519 to place first in the senior team division. The Cass County team of Jayci Lawrence, Lillian Roth and Mercedes Francis placed second with a score of 1,334. The Ward County team of Layne Korgel, Landen Jansen and Alyssa Korgel finished third with a score of 1,292. Individual scorers were:

First - Hannah Vaagen with a score of 527

Second - Steinhaus with 504

Third - Isaac Vaagen with 492

Fourth - Lawrence with 449

Fifth - Layne Korgel, Ward County, with 446

The Ramsey County junior team scored 1,401 to capture first place. Team members were Lauren Stiven, Rachel Vaagen, Nate Steinhaus and Brady Schuler. The Ward County junior team of Kiley Whillock, Olivia Jansen, Evelyn Wald and Tyson Bardon finished second with a score of 1,214. Individual scorers were:

First - Stiven with 521

Second - Rachel Vaagen with 489

Third - Whillock with 448

Fourth - Jansen with 424

Fifth - Steinhaus with 391

The Ramsey County beginner team of Josie Brekhus, Braydon Sundeen, Landry Exner and Cast Davis captured first place with a score of 1,631. The Pierce County team of Tyson Yoder, Luke Voeller, Xavier Fritel and Grant Teigen scored 1,567 for second place. The third-place team of Erin Senger, Finley Good and Justin Mothershead scored 1,387. Individual scorers were:

First - Jase Schilla, Ward County, with 565

Second - Brekhus with 556

Third - Sundeen with 539

Fourth - Exner with 536

Fifth - Yoder with 535

Shooting sports is sponsored by Scheels, a supporter of the North Dakota 4-H Foundation.