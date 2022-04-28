Congratulations to our DECA students

DEVILS LAKE - Lake Region State College had excellent representation at the International Career & Development Collegiate DECA Conference held at the Marriott Waterfront Resort in Baltimore, Maryland April 9th – 12th.

Kinzley Knutson & Gavin Brown competed in the Marketing Communications team event. They made the national finals in the Preliminary Awards Ceremony and placed Top 10 in the nation at the Final Awards Ceremony on Tuesday evening.

Sam McKay, Braden Fee & Shannon Beecroft competed in the Advertising Campaign prepared event. They also made the national finals in the Preliminary Awards Ceremony and placed Top 10 in the nation at the Final Awards Ceremony on Tuesday evening.

Tommy Nikolaisen received an honorable mention in the Hotel & Lodging individual event.