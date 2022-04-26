Food fundraiser to bring community together for tasty and giving time

DEVILS LAKE – Jake Wateland’s experience as assistant principal at Central Middle School (CMS) goes beyond getting the job done.

It also pertains to building relationships with kids, parents and even staff members.

One particular relationship pertains to John Traynor.

Wateland has known Traynor for 16 years, dating back to the former and latter’s time as a football head coach and football player, respectively. After student-teaching under Wateland, Traynor took over the geography teaching position after Wateland transitioned to assistant principal in 2019.

A brain tumor was found after Traynor suffered a seizure on April 1. The discovery, along with tumor removal surgery on April 7, has spearheaded an effort by Wateland to lend a hand.

And so, a spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be held, with all proceeds going toward Traynor and his family. The fundraiser will be held on May 5 from 5:00 p.m. CT until gone at CMS. Any donated items will be due by May 5 at noon at the CMS office.

Funding to help Traynor and his family has started small and has slowly but surely grown into a collective and cohesive effort. Prior fundraisers have already helped raise $2,000 for Traynor and his family.

“I had a lot of staff members wanting to do more,” Wateland said. “His team of teachers did a fundraiser for him. They were selling suckers. They did a tremendous job, and the kids were great at supporting that. We did a jeans day where all staff could wear jeans on a Monday where staff donated money to wear the jeans. And, of course, everybody was very gracious and giving with that, but we felt we needed to do more for John with his wife staying with him down there. Them expecting their first child in a couple of weeks, everyone was really excited and passionate in trying to find a way to support them further.”

Wateland’s experience putting on a fundraiser has helped prepare for the upcoming one. Meanwhile, the idea for a spaghetti feed boiled down to a meal everyone could get behind.

“I hosted for a family a couple of years ago, and I just realized it’s a food everyone likes,” Wateland said. “It’s fairly simple as far as putting it all together. We wanted to get a food that, like I said, everyone likes and have it here at the school so we can get our families and all kinds of families feeling comfortable coming to the school. Overall, it is something we have done before and is a little more convenient in putting that together.”

Funding raised from the fundraiser will help Traynor’s road to recovery, not to mention the new member of his family well on the way.

To Wateland, it all revolves back to building relationships as a collective community.

“It is great to see,” Wateland said. “It is great to see our community come together. The Traynor family is very well known and very well respected in Devils Lake, so we are expecting a huge showing for this event because of that [and] because of the support they have shown the community. But it is just great to see the way people are all connected within the community. Whether they are connected or not, people coming out to support those in need, it’s always really inspiring to always see the over-pouring of support these events get within our community.”

