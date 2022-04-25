Hwy 81 and 17 closed due to flooding

NORTH DAKOTA - North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) have closed US Highway 81 at mile point 181 in Minto and ND Highway 17 at mile point 125 between Grafton and west Junction of ND 18 due to localized flooding. Motorists should avoid travel in the area and use alternate routes.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.