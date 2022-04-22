Steinhaus and Vaagen set to compete in USA Shooting Junior Olympic National Championship

Casia Steinhaus

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - We now have the final invitations for the USA Shooting Junior Olympic National Championship match to be held at Hillsdale College, Michigan, from May 11-15, 2022.

From Devils Lake, Casia Steinhaus, age 16, has been invited to compete in both Air Rifle and Smallbore Rifle. Rachel Vaagen, age 13, is invited to compete in Air Rifle. They have trained here as members of both the Ramsey County 4H Shooting Sports and Lake Region Shooting Sports Association for quite a few years in order to gain the skill necessary to compete at this national level. They will compete shoulder to shoulder with the very best high school and collegiate shooting sports athletes from around the USA.

There are few things that mean more to youth across America who participate in the shooting sports than the opportunity to compete in the National Junior Olympic Shooting Championships (NJOSC). The only route to earn an invitation to compete is by firing a qualifying score in the State Junior Olympic selection matches. They either shoot a qualifying score during these matches or they simply cannot compete at the Nationals.

In addition to earning her invitation to compete at the USA Shooting Junior Olympic National Championships this year, Casia has earned the first Junior Distinguished Air Rifle badge that has ever been awarded to a young shooting athlete from the Lake Region.

The Junior Distinguished Badge is awarded to school-age junior three-position air rifle shooters who distinguish themselves by attaining a series of high rankings in designated major junior air rifle championships that include State Junior Olympic Qualifiers, Civilian Marksmanship Program Cup Matches, the National Junior Olympic Championships and other National Council Three-Position Air Rifle Championships. The Junior Distinguished Badge is a gold-filled badge. The Junior Distinguished Badge is authorized for wear on JROTC cadet uniforms.

To receive the Badge, junior shooters must earn 30 Excellence in Competition (EIC) credit points in designated competitions. At least 10 of the 30 points must be won in National Championship competition. The Junior Distinguished Badge will be awarded, by the CMP at a ceremony appropriate for the presentation of an award of such high distinction.