Spring Sheep workshop scheduled April 30

DEVILS LAKE -- North Dakota State University and the University of Minnesota Extension are teaming up with the Minnesota Lamb and Wool Producers (MLWP) to host a Spring Sheep Workshop in Stewartville, Minnesota, on April 30.

“We are thrilled to provide a day of interactive discussion of sheep production-related topics for producers,” says Travis Hoffman, NDSU and UMN Extension sheep specialist. “A wide variety of topics will assist sheep enthusiasts with their respective operations for 2022.”

The event begins with registration at 9:30 a.m. CDT at the Stewartville American Legion, 100 2nd Ave. NW in Stewartville and will transition to afternoon farm sessions and a tour at the Daryl and Arvilla Boehm farm, 32418 750th Avenue, Racine, Minnesota, for an on-site interactive discussion.

“Our organization takes great pride in offering one-day workshops regionally across the state,” says Jacob Wilts, MLWP secretary. “Outreach is a key component for positively impacting regional sheep producers through education.”

Speakers include: Hoffman, Caleb Dressen, Big Gain Feeds; Isaac Brunkow, Brunkow Family Lamb; Cindy Wolf, veterinarian; and hosts Daryl and Arvilla Boehm and Erickson Family Farms.

The workshop will span production topics of lamb nutrition, antibiotic use, local meat production and lamb carcass ultrasound.

No pre-registration is required. The workshop is free for MLWP members and $10 for non-members. Please visit the MLWP website at www.mlwp.org for more information.