Incidents Reported in McKenzie and Dunn County

NORTH DAKOTA – The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division was notified of a fire and subsequent release occurring Wednesday, April 13 at the Jellesed SWD 1 Central Tank Battery location, about 3 miles east of Keene, North Dakota. McKenzie Energy Partners, LLC reported that 2,400 barrels of produced water and 50 barrels of crude oil were released due to the extreme weather event last week. At the time of reporting recovery and cleanup of area had not yet begun, however emergency responders were able to get to the location to disable power and apply water/foam to the area.

An incident was also reported on Saturday, April 16 at the Lost Bridge Federal 148-96-9-4-13H, which is located 11 miles southwest of Mandaree, North Dakota. Ovintiv reported that 400 barrels of crude oil were released due to a valve failure on location. At the time of reporting approximately 100 barrels of crude oil had been recovered.

In both incidents product was contained on-site. State inspectors will monitor cleanup required.