Community rallies to support Greg Volk

Robin Besse and K. William Boyer

DEVILS LAKE - Greg Volk, a Devils Lake psychologist, was recently diagnosed with lymphoma. This particular cancer is not curable, but can be kept in check with repeated rounds of chemotherapy for the rest of his life.

Not only does the cancer impact his ability to work, but the appointments, treatments, and subsequent effects prevent him from working a complete schedule. As he works independently, his ability to cover expense and costs is dependent on his ability to be at his job, and will be limited in the future as he pursues treatment.

To help with his medical and living expenses, a fundraising benefit on Saturday, April 23rd, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Lake Region Heritage Center in Devils Lake. The event will feature a chili cornbread meal and silent auction with themed gift baskets and a variety of other items. A bake sale will also be available.

To learn more about the event, visit https://fb.me/e/35ybg8REl or to donate to his GoFundMe, visit https://gofund.me/3b123700.