Altru receives 'Technology in Healthcare' recognition again

DEVILS LAKE — Altru has been recertified as a HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) Stage 7 facility for both its inpatient and ambulatory care settings.

According to a report, Stage 7 is the highest level that a healthcare system can ascend. This recognition was awarded to Altru in correlation with how they use electronic medical records to develop a higher quality of care by providing all the patient’s relevant clinical information directly to the provider at the time it is needed.

Altru said they ensure decisions about EMR functionality are clinically led, so their technology provides what their practitioners need to develop the best models of care for patients.

“Altru is extremely proud of the HIMSS Stage 7 recognition,” Todd Forkel, Altru chief executive officer said. “What this recertification means is we are continually adopting new technologies to achieve world-class patient outcomes.”

Altru first achieved the Stage 7 HIMSS status in 2015. The recertification extends for three years, during which time Altru will continue developing tools and technologies around creating the best experience for its patients.