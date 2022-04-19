Speeding isn’t just aggressive driving, it’s deadly driving

Lauren Bjork

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE – Law enforcement across the state will have extra patrols enforcing speed limits and removing aggressive drivers from the road as part of the Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine enforcement campaign April 22 – May 22.

In 2021, nearly 27% of motor vehicle fatalities in North Dakota were speed-related. Speeding and/or aggressive driving is defined as speeding, driving too fast for conditions, following too close, or operating a vehicle in a reckless, negligent or aggressive manor.

North Dakotans should take personal responsibility while traveling by obeying all posted speed limits and driving according to road conditions. Remember to plan ahead and allow extra time when traveling so everyone can make it to their destination safely.

“Excessive speed is a major contributing factor to serious and fatal motor vehicle crashes within our county,” said Benson County Sheriff Ethan Rode. “Speeding is deadly. Follow the posted speed limit so that all of our community members can make it home safely to their loved ones.”

This campaign a vital part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

Visit the North Dakota Crash Memorial Wall to view memorials built on the hope of preventing another death on North Dakota roads.