Foster Bag Donation Drive

BOTTINEAU - Dakota College at Bottineau Student Nurse Organization (SNO) is helping others with a needs drive for foster children. With an appreciation for the community, SNO is asking for donations to fill bags for children placed in foster care.

SNO is made up of 13 nursing students; nine practical nursing students and four associate degree nursing students on the Bottineau campus. The idea came from the students as they were brainstorming a way to up-cycle the totes which their clinical supplies are delivered in. The goal is to fill thirty of the clinical supply totes with essential items such as oral hygiene products, body wash, shampoo & conditioner along with books for children ages 0-17 and stuffed animals. The drive will support the children that are moved from their homes without their personal belongings. SNO will also make tie blankets to include in the foster care totes.

The totes will be delivered to Bottineau and Mountain Lakes (Rolette, Benson, Ramsey, and Towner County) Human Services Departments the end of April. Donations may be made at the Bottineau campus or several other locations in Bottineau, including First National Bank, North Star Community Credit Union, State Bank of Bottineau, Greater Bottineau Area Chamber of Commerce, First Lutheran Church, Bottineau middle school, Our Saviors Church, St. Mark’s Catholic Church, United Parish and Starion by April 25, 2022. Marlys Jostad, President of SNO shares, “I'm excited for this project because it can help so many children feel just a little bit more comfortable in a very hard situation. I'm proud of all the work that our organization has put into this and I'm hoping for a good turnout. I'm excited to see the end product”.

The Dakota College at Bottineau nursing faculty are extremely proud of the student’s compassion and generosity. “They exemplify a caring attitude by supporting their communities. This is personal quality that makes a good nurse.” Erin Williams, MSN RN, SNO advisor and nursing instructor.