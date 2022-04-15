Simple steps to prepare helps reduce stress and improves calving outcomes

Ellen Duysen

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

Saving calves during calving season is key to a profitable operation. However, don’t sacrifice your own safety in the process.

Having a clear understanding of cow behavior will help in avoiding dangerous situations when cows are calving.

“Slow is fast,” Jesse Fulton, Extension Educator – Director of Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance, says. “Cattle can only think about one thing at a time, so going slowly allows them to process their thoughts as we’re moving them. Give them time to think about what we’re asking them to do.”

Prior to calving, producers should evaluate calving facilities and ensure they have prepared a place to catch an animal in case the cow needs calving assistance. This greatly reduces potential for injury to the producer or the animal.

It's also important to establish a Veterinary Client Patient Relationship (VCPR) with the local veterinarian, getting them acquainted with your operation and your cows. One of the worst things that can happen to a producer is needing a vet and not having one who’s familiar with your operation. Keeping veterinarian contact information close at hand can help a beef producer take quick action when necessary.

“That way, if you need to call that vet at 2:00 in the morning, they have some idea of what to expect at your operation,” Fulton says. “If you know a cow needs calving assistance or you suspect that they do, take every precaution not to get that cow agitated before the vet arrives. Increasing that cow’s stress level just puts two people in danger once the vet gets there.”

If a cow feels threatened by anyone or anything, she can quickly shift into flight or fight mode, and will run over whatever is in front of her in an attempt to get to safety.

“Cattle are prey animals,” Fulton says. “They will easily feel threatened by anything that moves like a predator. At any time, but especially during calving, stay out of the cow’s blind spots and move in sharp turns and triangles because a predator moves in sweeping turns and turn from side to side.”

Fulton emphasizes that safely calving during nighttime hours increases the importance of using safe livestock handling principles. Cattle have a natural instinct to move from dark areas to lighter areas, at any time of the day. So using adequate lighting that allows the cow to see what’s in the area you’re pushing her to will make moving her much easier.

“In daytime, if you’re going from bright sunshine into a dark area or a shed, her depth perception will be far different than ours,” Fulton says. “Cows don’t see shadows well and they have poor depth perception. If they aren’t sure what’s in front of them, they may perceive that they’re stepping off a cliff. Wherever you’re working with a cow, make sure there’s enough light that she can see what you’re pushing her toward.”

In order to focus on an object, a cow often moves its head up and down. When approaching a cow, come in from the side rather than using a direct linear approach. This can be less threatening to the cow. When moving toward a cow, move steadily toward it. Stopping and staying still is predatory behavior. Like people, every animal has a flight zone, similar to a person’s comfort zone. Once you breach that zone, the cow instinctively shifts into flight or fight mode.

Cattle have strong herd instincts, and their natural tendency while they calf will be to stay with the herd because they’ll feel safer. If you’re bringing a cow to a pen, use a large opening to bring her in and narrow the space as she moves into the pen. This will help in guiding the cow to a specific space.

“First time heifers will be especially nervous the first time they calf,” Fulton says. “They’re already not sure what’s going on with their body and when we ask them to do something it adds to their stress and increases their level of chaos. Take extra time with these first-time heifers.”

In some instances, allowing a cow to have the calf outdoors and then moving mother and baby to a barn or shed may be the safest process.

“You want to keep the cow’s stress level as low as possible,” Fulton says. “Some cows may be greatly stressed when we try to move them inside to calve. If you feel that’s the case, let them have the baby outside. Keep in mind that, once that calf is born, the cow will be very protective of it. Be aware of her demeanor and never turn your back on any mother cow.”

Regardless of the season or calving location, Fulton advises producers to have a get-away plan in case a cow becomes aggressive. In either icy or muddy conditions, moving quickly may be significantly hindered. The last thing a producer wants is to get hung up on a gate or trip and fall and be pinned by the animal.

Keep family members informed of your whereabouts during calving, especially at night in case you experience trouble and aren’t able to summon help yourself.

“If you feel you’ll be dealing with an aggressive cow, have a family member or neighbor with you to assist and ensure that you’re able to handle her safely,” Fulton says.

Thorough preparation prior to calving and staying focused on avoiding dangerous situations will help make calving season safe and profitable.