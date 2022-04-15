Kevin Davidson retires from First Community

Katie Nehl

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE – First Community Credit Union (FCCU) announces the retirement and open house celebration for Kevin Davidson, Vice President of the Devils Lake Market. Davidson has 35 years of experience in the financial industry and began working at FCCU in January 2018. Davidson is a graduate of Valley City State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a Minor in Finance.

FCCU will be holding a retirement party on Wednesday, April 27th from 2-4pm at FCCU’s Devils Lake Branch, 1117 Hwy 2 E Devils Lake, ND. FCCU welcomes friends, family and community members who know Kevin to join us in celebrating his retirement.

Throughout his years in the financial service industry, Davidson has remained involved in the community including being President of the Rotary Club and involvement in the Shrine Flag Core, and Kem Temple Shriners.

“FCCU has been my second family and this bond has been one of the most rewarding parts of my life that I will treasure forever,” says Davidson. “I have never worked with such a special group of people and I will miss all the staff. I’ll also miss our member. Over my 35 years in financial services, I’ve been blessed with great relationships with my members.”

FCCU wishes Davidson the best in his retirement and thanks him for his service to our members.

During its 83-year history, First Community Credit Union has grown to be North Dakota’s largest Credit Union. As a credit union, FCCU is owned by its members. This is different than other financial institutions which are owned by a select group of stockholders. The Credit Union's profits are returned to the members in the form of better services, accounts, and favorable rates on savings and loans.