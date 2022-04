US 2 Devils Lake to Rugby open

DEVILS LAKE – North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have opened U.S. Highway 2 from Devils Lake to Rugby.

NDOT said while the closure is lifted, motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution while traveling. The NDDOT also said it does not have an estimated time when U.S. 2 will open west of Rugby. Parking for large commercial vehicles in Rugby is limited so commercial vehicle drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly.

Many roads across North Dakota remain closed. Motorists should not use their GPS to access secondary roads to avoid road closures. Motorists should be warned that secondary roads could become blocked or impassable due to the significant snowfall and high winds creating severe snow drifts on the highways. Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.