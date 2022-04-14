SkillsUSA Devils Lake brings home 16 medals

Marla Luehring

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Members of the SkillsUSA student organization at the Lake Area Career & Technology Center in Devils Lake recently competed at the 48th annual SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference held in Wahpeton, ND.

There were approximately 400 students from across the state competing in 37 different events.

Eighteen students from the LACTC competed in 9 different events and the Devils Lake chapter brought home 16 medals - 4 Gold, 8 Silver, and 4 Bronze.

The bronze medals were awarded to Hallie Fritel in the Medical Terminology contest, Jenna Gerhardt in Nurse Assisting, and one Quiz Bowl team consisting of members Paris Cavanaugh and Felicity Erickstad.

The silver medalists were Haley Duncan in Medical Terminology, Hallie Fritel in Related Technical Math, Quin Haugland in First Aid/CPR, Brynn Lacina for Extemporaneous Speaking, and one of our Health Knowledge Bowl teams consisting of members Rebekah Widmer, Bridgette Harkness, Lily Stokke, and Brynn Lacina.

The 4 gold medals went to Rebekah Widmer in Medical Math, Bridgette Harkness in Medical Terminology, Haley Duncan in Nurse Assisting, and Mattyson Ertelt for Job Interview.

Other notable finishes were 4th place in First Aid/CPR for Cassandra Christensen, 4th for Zoee Devier in Job Interview, 4th for Quin Haugland in Related Technical Math, and 4th for one other Health Knowledge Bowl team consisting of Zoee Devier, Madison Svedberg, and Felicity Erickstad.

The gold medal winners will all receive a $1000 scholarship to Lake Region State College and are now eligible to compete at the National SkillsUSA Conference held June 20-24, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. The students, along with their advisor, Marla Luehring, will be fundraising to help defray the cost of the upcoming trip. Marla is very proud of ALL of the students’ accomplishments and their wonderful representation of Devils Lake at the State Conference.