Youth Tractor Safety camps set

Elizabeth Cronin

DEVILS LAKE - Youth will have the opportunity to learn about safe farm and ranch practices during two statewide Tractor Safety Camps that North Dakota State University Extension is hosting this year. Camping dates and location include:

May 31- June 2, NDSU Campus, Fargo

June 9-11, North Dakota 4-H Camp, Washburn

Both camps will cover the basics of safe tractor and machinery operation, general farm hazards, use of personal protective equipment, and basic first-aid and first-response procedures.

“These camps are designed to help teens become familiar with the most serious hazards associated with operating tractors and agricultural machinery along with the fundamentals of safe operation and maintenance,” says Angie Johnson, NDSU Extension farm and ranch safety coordinator, who is collaborating with NDSU Extension agents to conduct these camps.

Participants will learn:

Rules of the road

How to read an operator’s manual

How to operate large and small tractors

How to identify potential hazards on the farm

How to administer first aid in an emergency

Youth will have opportunities for hands-on learning on farm equipment and obstacle courses to simulate actual farm situations. All-terrain vehicle (ATV) certification will also be provided at the Fargo camp location.

Federal law under the Hazardous Occupations Order for Agriculture requires that youth under the age of 16 receive certification of training prior to employment on farms operated by

anyone other than a parent or guardian. The program is for youth 14 and 15 years old. Youth who are 13 can participate, and the license they receive will become valid when they reach their 14th birthday.

Those who successfully complete this course will be allowed to operate farm equipment on a farm other than the family farm.

Youth do not need to be a 4-H member to participate in the camp. Camps are open to youth from all counties in North Dakota.

The deadline to register for camp is May 17 for the Fargo camp and May 26 for the Washburn camp.

The cost of each camp is $175. Registration for both camps can be found online at www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension/events/tractor-safety-camp.

For more information regarding the Fargo tractor safety camp, contact Extension agents Kyle Aasand, Cass County, at 701-241-5711 or Lacy Christopher, Richland County, at 701-642-7851. For more information regarding the Washburn tractor safety camp, contact Extension agents Rick Schmidt, Oliver County, at 701-794-8748 or Craig Askim, Mercer County, at 701-873-5195.