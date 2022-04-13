Paige Schempp of Lake Region Ambulance receives Rising Star Award

DEVILS LAKE - Each year the North Dakota EMS Association recognizes those individuals who have made significant contributions to the provision, development and improvement to local, regional and state prehospital care. This year the organization presented that distinction of rising star to Paige Schempp of Lake Region Ambulance.

After completion of her EMT training, Schempp began working at Lake Region Ambulance Service where she has educated herself to become a drone pilot for the Lake Region UAS team, volunteers for the LR SWAT team and is helping develop a Rescue Task Force team.

Schempp was quoted by the ambulance services as always being one of the first people to volunteer to help with any projects or for duty assignments and has been invaluable to our service.

This award was established to recognize an individual, Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) or Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), who is new to the field of pre-hospital care, shows rapid improvement, exemplary skills and takes on added responsibilities.