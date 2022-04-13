Devils Lake locals inducted into All North Dakota Academic Team

DEVILS LAKE – Two Lake Region State College students have been named to the 2022 All-North Dakota Academic Team, which recognizes the academic achievements of community college students.

From Devils Lake, Tucker Bercier and Jarrel McGarvey were among 12 other students from around the state who were honored. Both received a certificate of congratulations from Gov. Doug Burgum, an award certificate, a medallion and a monetary award.

“Only the most highly driven and accomplished students are named to the All-North Dakota Academic Team,” said North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott. “The fourteen students from throughout our system named to this year’s team are outstanding examples of academic achievement and volunteer spirit.”

Awards are co-sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society and the North Dakota University System College Technical Education Council. Students named to the state team also are nominated for the All-USA Academic Team. Students are nominated based on outstanding academic performance and service to the college and community.

Honorees are also eligible for scholarships from Dickinson State University, Mayville State University, Minot State University, Valley City State University, North Dakota State University and the University of North Dakota. The University of Mary also offer awards to team members.