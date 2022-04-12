Devils Lake preps to be buried in another blizzard storm

DEVILS LAKE – Devils Lake is in the middle of another severe weather watch as much of the state prepares for a three day blizzard.

Just as the Lake Region just prepares for its spring fever festivals and enjoyed seeing grass for the first time this season, everything is forecasted to come to a grinding halt as Devils Lake and much of the Northeastern part of North Dakota is expected to be pummeled by blizzard weather from April 12 to April 14.

According to the National Weather Service and the state’s weather department, Devils Lake is forecasting anywhere from 13 to 20 inches of snow with winds up to 50 miles an hour and massive snow drifts. Visibility is suspected to be reduced to under a quarter of a mile.

"Snowfall amounts could exceed 24 [inches] in some places, with wind gusts up to 50 mph," National Weather Service in Bismarck said. “Travel will be near impossible. All travel should be kept to emergency needs only.

Law enforcement said if travel is needed, keep a winter survival kit in your car and in the event you become stranded on roadways, to stay with your vehicle at all times.

Local officials say road cruise will be working during the storm to keep roadways safe and are asking pedestrians not to leave their cars parked on the road. If you need to go outside, then wear layers of warm clothing. Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

Five Steps To Stay Safe In A Blizzard